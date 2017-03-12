You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Nervous Brits put Spanish property purchases on hold while Brexit unfolds”.
Nervous Brits put Spanish property purchases on hold while Brexit unfolds
Property firm Kyero reported a decline in growth in enquiries for Spanish properties for the first time in February
With the greatest respect to Kyero are they really a reliable source to quote given that a very high proportion of the properties that they market are not even for sale or sold over a year ago. They seem to be so far removed from reality that their opinion does seem to be a bit “so what” to be honest. Perhaps they should spend more time keeping their own house in order with relevant information on their website and in their newsletters instead of the woefully out of date stuff that they push out on a weekly basis. #justsaying