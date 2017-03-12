Nervous Brits put Spanish property purchases on hold while Brexit unfolds

Property firm Kyero reported a decline in growth in enquiries for Spanish properties for the first time in February

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 10 Mar, 2017 @ 17:17
1
SHARE

You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Nervous Brits put Spanish property purchases on hold while Brexit unfolds”.

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

JOIN THE CONVERSATION...

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

  1. With the greatest respect to Kyero are they really a reliable source to quote given that a very high proportion of the properties that they market are not even for sale or sold over a year ago. They seem to be so far removed from reality that their opinion does seem to be a bit “so what” to be honest. Perhaps they should spend more time keeping their own house in order with relevant information on their website and in their newsletters instead of the woefully out of date stuff that they push out on a weekly basis. #justsaying

HAVE YOUR SAY...