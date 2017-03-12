Podemos demands answers over devastating intensive olive tree growing in Almeria

The left-wing political group has sent the Junta a list of questions to explain their plans to replenish a crucial aquifer in Almeria, dubbed the 'last oasis in Europe', which is being run dry by large olive growers

PODEMOS has demanded answers over incredibly damaging intensive olive tree production.

The left-wing political group has sent the Junta a list of questions to explain their plans to replenish a crucial aquifer in Almeria, dubbed the ‘last oasis in Europe’, which is being run dry by large olive growers.

It comes after ecological expert and British expat David Dene revealed to the Olive Press

the devastating toll the trees were having on the water source in El Rio de Aguas, which he fears will run dry in the next few years.

Among Podemos’s questions is a demand to know how the body plans to replenish the supply to a sustainable level, something which he says must be done to avoid it disappearing forever.