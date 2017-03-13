British expat Ian Thompson found dead in Estepona took own life

A coroner's report seen by his brother Chris gave the verdict on 'loving' family man Ian Thompson, 63, who was found beside his car last Thursday in Calle Jerguen in El Paraiso by police

A BRITISH expat who was found dead in Estepona took his own life.

A coroner’s report seen by his brother Chris gave the verdict on ‘loving’ family man Ian Thompson, 63, who was found by police beside his car last Thursday in Calle Jerguen in El Paraiso.

Ian, originally from Berkshire, is said to have left a note to his family before leaving in his car in the early hours of March 3, sparking a huge police search.

The news has ‘devastated’ his family, who believe he was suffering from a ‘hidden’ depression.

“We are all devastated and in absolute shock,” said Chris, 67, of Buckinghamshire, who has flown out to Spain to attend his funeral.

“None of us had any idea that he was suffering from depression but we believe he had hidden it from us, even though this is very hard to belive.

“Ian was very much in love with his wife Claudia and her daughters, two of whom lived

with them.

“Spain was his favourite place and he had a lot of friends too.

“Sadly I believe that his depression caused him to lose site of all the good things he had in his life.”

Ian, a telemarketeer at DreamLife estate agents in Estepona, has also left behind two sons Robert, 36, and Luke 34.

“He was much-loved by all the family and will be very much missed,” said a statement issued by the pair.”

If you’re struggling to cope with mental health issues you can call Samaritans in Spain in confidence on 900 525 100.