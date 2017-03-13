You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “British expat Ian Thompson found dead in Estepona took own life”.
British expat Ian Thompson found dead in Estepona took own life
A coroner's report seen by his brother Chris gave the verdict on 'loving' family man Ian Thompson, 63, who was found beside his car last Thursday in Calle Jerguen in El Paraiso by police
Such tragic news :( I’m hoping the family finds comfort through this difficult time. We are all looking forward to the future when this won’t happen anymore. “He will swallow up death forever… and [God] will wipe away the tears from all the faces.” (Isaiah 25:8)