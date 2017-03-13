BREAKING: SNP’s Nicola Sturgeon announces second Scottish independence referendum

She made the announcement as MPs in Westminster are preparing to give Theresa May the power to trigger Article 50

NICOLA STURGEON has announced a second referendum on Scottish independence.

She made the announcement during a speech at Bute House, while MPs in Westminster are preparing to give Theresa May the power to trigger Article 50 and begin the UK’s divorce from the EU.

It comes after the SNP struggled to find friends in Spain during a trip to garner support for Scotland gaining exclusive access to the EU single market last week.

In her speech Sturgeon said the UK Government had ‘not moved even an inch in pursuit of compromise and agreement’ with the Scottish Government over Brexit and that even a good deal would be ‘significantly inferior’ to the current system.

“If Scotland can be ignored on an issue as important as the EU and the single market then it is clear that our voice can be ignored at any time and on any issue,” she said.

Scotland’s first minister said the new referendum must be held between Autumn 2018 and Spring 2019, when the terms of Brexit will be known.

She confirmed that she will apply for authorisation from the UK Government for the vote but added that they should respect the will of the Scottish Parliament.

“The option of no change is no longer available. But we will give the Scottish people a choice about the kind of change we want,” she said.

“I believe that it would be wrong for Scotland to be taken down a path that it has no control over regardless of the consequences for our economy, for our society, for our place in the world, for our very sense of who we are as a country. That would be wrong, and therefore my judgement is that we should have that choice.

“I believe that in a referendum the Scottish people will opt for independence, but that will be the choice of the Scottish people and I’ve been very clear that that will be an informed choice.”

Scotland voted to stay in the EU by 62%.

The SNP promised a second vote in their manifesto if they were taken out of the EU ‘against our will’.