‘High-class’ prostitution ring in Marbella and Estepona put 16-year-old girl’s virginity on sale for €5,000

A MARBELLA prostitution ring offering ‘high-class sex’ services has been raided by Spanish police.

The ring offered the services on different websites, with one offering being the ‘virginity of a minor, aged 16, for a price of €5,000.’

An investigation was launched following ‘collaboration with an anonymous citizen.’

Seven people have been arrested and charged with crimes connected to ‘prostitution, sexual exploitation and corruption of minors.’

The 16-year-old girl was released during the operation.

Cops also seized digital evidence which could help reveal who ran the websites in Marbella and Estepona.

Police said in a statement: “After analyzing the documentation, the investigators found there was a perfectly organized criminal network behind the ads dedicated to the sexual exploitation of women, which made enormous profits from this activity.”

The operation was conducted as part of the Plan of the National Police against Trafficking of Human Beings for Sexual Exploitation, which was launched in 2013.

While prostitution is decriminalized in Spain, pimping and brothels are illegal.