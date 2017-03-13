You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “WATCH: Mariano Rajoy slammed for ‘ugly’ rejection of BBC journalist’s question on Brexit because it was in English”.
WATCH: Mariano Rajoy slammed for ‘ugly’ rejection of BBC journalist’s question on Brexit because it was in English
His behaviour was labelled 'incredibly rude and ugly' by critics
Rajoy has no class whatsoever. If he thinks he can treat people on the world stage in the same way he treats his little Spaniards he is in for a rude awakening. Shooting down a BBC journalist? Did he not expect that to be shown all over the world in 2 minutes?? It seems he might have a slight lack of education.
But on the other hand he is just showing the world what ‘marca España’ is all about…