A WEATHER warning has been issued for every region in Spain today as a cold front is expected to grip the country.

High winds and torrential rain are predicted to lash the country with snow expected in high areas and across much of northern Spain.

Malaga is on yellow alert for strong winds, while Valencia and Murcia have been told to expect snow.

Alicante has been put on amber alert for heavy rainfall with up to 100 litres expected in a 12-hour period.