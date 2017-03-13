Win luxury break at free overseas property investment showcase in Marbella

THE Halcyon Developments Group, an established UK-based overseas property company, has announced its first ‘Overseas Property Investment Showcase’ live event which will take place at one of the top exclusive venues in Marbella.

The free event takes place on Friday 17th March at the La Sala Bar and Restaurant, located on Calle Belmonte in Marbella.

There are two events happening on the day – one for existing realtors discussing industry leading commissions and one for the public focusing on the benefits of buying luxury properties in other countries. There will be some great presentations, plus of course free bubbles and nibbles!

Of course you can just attend on the day although by pre-registering for one of the events, you’ll have a chance to win a luxury weekend in the château hotel in one of the Halcyon Developments Group key resorts.

10AM-1PM (REALTORS ONLY) – exclusively for property professionals and realtors interested in maximising their existing databases by selling Halcyon Developments Group homes – full timetable below – pre-register at http://www.halcyondevelopments.com/marbella-agents or just come along.

Full timetable (two sessions) – REALTORS ONLY

10:00 – Bubbles, canapes and networking

10.30 – Presentation to Realtors on overseas opportunities and how to give more to your existing clients

11.30 – Bubbles, canapes and networking

12.00 – Presentation to Realtors on overseas opportunities and how to give more to your existing clients

1PM-4PM (PUBLIC) – will find out just how easy it is to invest in property in more countries – full timetable below – pre-register at http://www.halcyondevelopments.com/marbella or just come along.

Hear about all the benefits including guaranteed finance, fixed returns, guaranteed exit strategy and no ownership costs. Plus, discover more about the luxury holiday homes for sale in France and Florida together with the amazing facilities that are available such as a spa centre based inside an historic château, 18-hole golf course, boutique retail outlets and much more.

Full timetable (two sessions) – PUBLIC

13.00 – Bubbles, canapes and networking

13.30 – Presentation on ownership opportunities including investments and holiday homes

14.30 – Bubbles, canapes and networking

15.00 – Presentation on ownership opportunities including investments and holiday homes

Why not join them for this relaxed event, enjoy some free refreshments and discover how it’s easier than you may think to invest in more overseas property.