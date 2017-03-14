‘Blood-soaked’ protest calls for end of bullfighting in Spain ahead of Fallas celebrations

GRA107. VALENCIA, 12/03/2016. Un grupo de activistas durante la protesta realizada esta mañana en la plaza del Ayuntamiento por los toros que "perderán la vida" en Fallas. EFE/Manuel Bruque
ANIMA NATURALIS: “The Fallas are soaked in blood”

IT served as a gory reminder of the long-standing Spanish tradition which divides Spanish opinion.

On Sunday, a group of animal rights activists stood in front of Valencia’s town hall calling for an end to bullfighting.

This comes just days before the Fallas festival, where bullfighting forms a part of the celebrations.

The protest culminated in each participant pouring a bucket filled with fake blood over themselves.

“The Fallas are soaked in blood”, each container read.

Carmen Moll, a spokesperson for animal rights group Anima Naturalis said: “We are enjoying the festivities of the Fallas, but at the same time bull runs are taking place at the bullfighting fair.”

 

 

 

 

