Deja vu: Flooding in Andalucia dampens spirits and forces road closures

More floods sweep across the region

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 14 Mar, 2017 @ 12:22
0
SHARE

sabinillas-floodsIt has to be one of the unluckiest locations on the Costa del Sol.

The Chinese supermarket Super Asia, in Sabinillas, has been flooded three times in just three months.

The former headquarters of Andalucia Dream Homes estate agents was this morning once again a few centimetres under water.

The road outside was cut off to traffic in yet another bout of flooding after an unseasonably hot weekend which saw temperatures in the Andalucia region hit the mid thirties.

Andalucia is no stranger to these types of freak weather incidences, with areas in the Costa del Sol put on ‘red alert’ in December when the equivalent of one month’s rain fell over one weekend.

Thankfully Aemet have foretasted the chance of rain to decrease towards the end of the week prompting hopes for a drier, warmer weekend.

 

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

BE THE FIRST TO COMMENT...

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

HAVE YOUR SAY...