Independent Scotland must ‘get in queue’ for EU membership, says Spanish foreign minister Alfonso Dastis

SCOTLAND wouldn’t be allowed straight into the EU if it voted for independence, Spain’s foreign minister Alfonso Dastis has said.

Instead, Scotland would have to ‘join the queue’ to gain EU membership, Dastis said.

His remarks come the day after SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon called for a second referendum on Scottish independence.

But Spain could veto an independent Scotland’s membership of the EU over fears it could encourage Catalunya secessionists.

“Spain supports the integrity of the UK and doesn’t encourage breaks or division in any of the the EU member states,” said Dastis

“We prefer that things continue as as they are. But If Scotland ends up being independent, our stance is that it cannot remain the European Union and will have to join the queue.”

He added: “Scotland will have to meet the requirements for membership and hold negotiations.”

Sturgeon is hoping to hold a second referendum on independence by 2018.

It comes after The SNP struggled to find friends in Spain during a trip to garner support for Scotland gaining access to the EU single market.

During a trip to Madrid, the party’s European spokesman told Spanish MPs that Scotland’s bid to keep single market status was very different from Catalonia’s independence claims.

Stephen Gethins also gave reassurances that the SNP will remain neutral on the Catalan independence issue.

Gethins was met by centre-left PSOE and far-left Podemos MPs, but not one MP from Mariano Rajoy’s Partido Popular met with the spokesman.