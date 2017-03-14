You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Independent Scotland must ‘get in queue’ for EU membership, says Spanish foreign minister Alfonso Dastis”.
You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Independent Scotland must ‘get in queue’ for EU membership, says Spanish foreign minister Alfonso Dastis”.
Totally agree, wanting independence is one thing, and frankly if that’s what the Scots want, (and Catalonia) then they should be able to get it, but Scotland’s current EU membership is as part of the UK, so when that ends (if it does) then obviously they would need to rejoin the EU as Scotland.
Likewise Catalonia.
Personally I think the whole question is moot anyway, because based upon current ability, and performance, the EU is more likely to implode and fragment before even Brexit takes place.
People want to control their own futures, that is natural, people want their sovereignty back, both concepts that make an EU dedicated to Federal government unacceptable to those people.