WATCH: Policia Local subdue knife-wielding man after he caused panic in Fuengirola

THIS is the moment cops subdued a knife-wielding man in Fuengirola.

Video footage has emerged of policia local surrounding the man as he walked along the seafront in the Carvajal area on Sunday afternoon.

It is believed he had previously caused diners to flee from their tables at around 2.20pm.

Several calls were made to the authorities by concerned business owners.

The footage shows policemen encircle him before beating him with their batons until he falls to the ground.

It was filmed by a resident from their balcony.

The individual was taken to a medical centre before being processed at Fuengirola police station.