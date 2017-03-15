Daniella Westbrook spotted dancing in Marbella nightclub

The blonde actress puffed on a shisha pipe at a private table in nightclub Buddha, near the puerto deportivo

DANIELLA Westbrook has been spotted dancing the night away in Marbella.

“I live between Marbella and the UK at the moment, I’m helping out with a friend’s business,” she told the Olive Press.

“I love it here.”

She revealed plans to set up a boutique fashion store in Marbella with one of her closest friends Rosie Grewal-Basra.

It will be part of the RR Couture chain of boutiques, which has stores in the UK.