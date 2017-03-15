Daniella Westbrook spotted dancing in Marbella nightclub

The blonde actress puffed on a shisha pipe at a private table in nightclub Buddha, near the puerto deportivo

LAST UPDATED: 15 Mar, 2017 @ 13:35
Daniella Westbrook snapped in Marbella
DANIELLA Westbrook has been spotted dancing the night away in Marbella.

The blonde actress puffed on a shisha pipe at a private table in nightclub Buddha, near the puerto deportivo.

“I live between Marbella and the UK at the moment, I’m helping out with a friend’s business,” she told the Olive Press.

“I love it here.”

She revealed plans to set up a boutique fashion store in Marbella with one of her closest friends Rosie Grewal-Basra.

It will be part of the RR Couture chain of boutiques, which has stores in the UK.  

