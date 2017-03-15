Expat campaigners fear thousands of UK pensioners could leave Spain post-Brexit

'Serious concerns' over NHS access if British retirees move back to UK, say Bremain In Spain

EXPAT campaigners have warned thousands of UK pensioners could leave Spain after Brexit.

Bremain In Spain fear ‘a significant proportion’ of the 103,000 British pensioners in Spain could leave.

Sue Wilson, Chair of Bremain in Spain, believes if reciprocal healthcare rights are lost and triple-lock pensions frozen, many retirees may be forced to return to Britain.

Currently, triple-lock pensions rise in line with earnings, inflation or by 2.5%.

Wilson said: “There are serious concerns as to whether returning pensioners would be forced to wait six months before receiving healthcare from the NHS.

“Those remaining in the EU could be asked to prove they have private health insurance: this would be denied to many because of their age or pre-existing conditions.”

She added that under Spanish private health insurance pensioners may have to pay 100% of prescription costs, instead of 10%.

A group spokesperson added that the value of Spanish homes would be insufficient for many pensioners to buy property in the UK.

Bremain in Spain member, Sandra Stretton, who has lived in Spain for nine years, said: “I could be forced to return to the UK, against my will, to live on benefits.

“I would thereby be forfeiting my independence and dignity. All my life choices to date would be taken away from me.”

Bremain In Spain representatives will participate in the March for Europe in London on March 25.