Malaga museum founder Carmen Thyssen to sell acclaimed artwork from her collection

AN ACCLAIMED artwork is to be sold from Carmen Thyssen’s collection.

Edgar Degas’s Race Horses in a Landscape will be flogged by the baroness, who said that she is being forced to sell it due to ‘current liquidity problems.’

She reportedly hopes to make around 27.9m from the sale of the 1894 pastel on paper, the same she made on the controversial sale of John Constable’s The Lock, which was described as a ‘serious loss to Spain.’

Talking about the work, which is currently in storage, Thyssen, 73, said: “Those of us who are collectors know how much it hurts to get rid of our works, but at this moment I have no choice.

“I am spending huge amounts on lawyers and have no profits anywhere.”

Under the current agreement with the Spanish government, Thyssen can sell up to 10 percent of the total value of her collection, worth a combined €750 million.