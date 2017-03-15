Opinion: What now for British citizens living in the EU?

But in refusing to guarantee the existing rights of EU citizens in the UK, MPs missed a chance to secure diplomatic goodwill with their European counterparts

IT’S not triggered yet, but Article 50 is hurtling towards us like a speeding train.

But in refusing to guarantee the existing rights of EU citizens in the UK, MPs missed a chance to secure diplomatic goodwill with their European counterparts.

Three million EU citizens in the UK remain in a state of limbo, possibly for another two years, with stories trickling out that many are not being treated as well as hoped.

This doesn’t bode well for British expats hoping for reciprocal rights in Spain.

This must now be a number-one priority. Mariano Rajoy indicated to May in February he was keen on a quick resolution of this key point.

Three million EU citizens in the UK, and every British citizen living in Spain, are now firmly together in the frontline trenches of this hugely divisive battle.