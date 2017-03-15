Overseas Investment showcase event in Marbella

The established UK-based overseas property company will host the event at La Sala Bar and Restaurant on Calle Belmonte on March 17

The Halcyon Developments Group has announced its first ‘Overseas Property Investment Showcase’ live showcase in Marbella.

The established UK-based overseas property company will host the event at La Sala Bar and Restaurant on Calle Belmonte on March 17.

Between 10am and 1pm, existing realtors will discuss industry leading commissions while from 1pm-4pm, a talk for the public will focus on the benefits of buying luxury properties abroad.

There will of course be free bubbles and nibbles, but if you pre-register you will have the chance of winning a luxury weekend in the Chateau hotel in one of Halcyon Developments Group key resorts.

Register at http://www.halcyondevelopments.com/marbella-agents