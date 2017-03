There's hope that the trend will increase throughout the summer months

OVER 15% more international tourists visited Andalucia this January compared to the same month last year.

Government statistics revealed a number of regions saw similar increases in a month that is notoriously difficult for the tourism industry.

The Canary Islands, for example, saw the number of visitors increase by 7.7%.

This is good news for tourism bosses, who hope that the upward trend will continue into the summer months.