EXCLUSIVE: Expat couple forced out by Malaga landlord living between car and shed with 17 rescue dogs
The couple moved to Spain 15 years ago
I would suggest the first thing they do is get rid of the dogs, as these must be a massive drain on any income. Why have 17 dogs ??
WHY?
Because they care. If you know anything at all about animal abuse in Spain, you wouldn’t ask.
I do hope they find help.
I live in UK so unfortunately I can’t but I can put out appeals for help to people who may be able to.
PJ – evidently it is obligatory for every British expat to have dogs. Virtually every FB profile I see of expats is not pictures of their grandchildren or even themselves but a dog or dogs.
I wouldn’t have one as I want to travel and think it ultra cruel to leave the dogs in kennels every time you go away.
As regards this story I am torn between thinking these people are mad and that they are good people housing abandoned dogs. Either way 17 is very over the top and yes the cost of maintaining them must be large.
The landlord was right to throw them out of course as paying your rent is what you have to do when you rent somebody’s property. Sympathise of course if this has all happened following an illness.