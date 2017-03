The corpse was removed in the early hours of this morning

A MAN has been found dead in Marbella after being shot in the head while driving his motorbike.

He appears to have died instantly in the assassination-style killing that happened in the Lomas de Rio Verde area last night.

Several calls were made to the emergency services who were on the scene until the early hours of this morning.

The corpse was removed in the early hours of this morning while a forensic team is establishing the trajectory of the bullet.

Policia Nacional continue to investigate.