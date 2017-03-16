Motorcyclist in Marbella found dead after being shot in the head in assassination-style killing

The corpse was removed in the early hours of this morning

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 16 Mar, 2017 @ 09:50
1
SHARE

You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Motorcyclist in Marbella found dead after being shot in the head in assassination-style killing”.

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

JOIN THE CONVERSATION...

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

  1. This is something that I have been trying to get to the answer to !!! How safe are the waters and beaches around Spain with millions of tones of raw sewage being pumped into the sea every day !!!!!

HAVE YOUR SAY...