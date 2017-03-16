Repentant Spanish priest apologises after dressing as Hugh Hefner and simulating ‘erotic acts’ during carnival

He has been ordered to attend a spiritual retreat to reflect on the incident

A SPANISH priest dressed up as Hugh Hefner and rode a float with two men in Playboy bunny outfits.

The incident in Galicia took a bizarre turn when one of the bunnies straddled the clergyman, Juan Carlos Martínez, and simulated ‘erotic acts’ on him.

Martinez has since been asked to attend a ‘spiritual retreat’ to reflect on his behaviour.

While he has since apologised, the local residents in the town of Cuntis, saw the funny side.

“Such things happen at carnival, it’s just a bit of fun,” said one.