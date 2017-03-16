WATCH: Homeless Spaniard breaks down after UNBELIEVABLE makeover

Antonio, who used to be an electrician, lost his way and ended up homeless following a bout of depression

A VIDEO of a Spanish homeless man receiving a makeover has gone viral.

Jose Antonio, 55, was offered the new look by an upmarket salon in Mallorca after the owner recognised him from his day job where he works as an unlicensed car parking attendant, which pays for his food.

The transformation sees him ditch his long grey locks and beard for a sleek brunette hipster look.

The video, made my producer Dr Filmgood and posted on salon La Salvajeria’s Facebook page to celebrate its third birthday has gone viral.

He can be seen breaking down in the clip, saying: “F***, My God, this is incredible, is this me? I’m so different, no-one’s going to recognise me unless I tell them who I am.”