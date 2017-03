A total of 11,581 residential properties were foreclosed in the region during 2016, on top of more than 20,000 farms

MORE homes and farms were closed due to missed mortgage payments in Andalucia than anywhere else in Spain last year.

Valencia and Catalunya were the next worst-hit regions in both categories, according to data from the Instituto Nacional de Estadistica.

The least number of housing and farm foreclosures took place in the Basque Country, Navarra and La Rioja.