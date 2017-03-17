El Corte Ingles creates new ‘Biosphere’ outlets for organic produce in Malaga and Marbella

These will follow the first Valencia store

EL Corte Ingles is making a commitment to organic produce with new ‘Biosphere’ outlets in its Malaga and Marbella stores from next autumn.

There are 20 Biospheres planned, the first was unveiled in a Valencia store last week.

Outlets are due to open in Bilbao, Murcia, Barcelona and other major cities.

Alberto Moraleda, in charge of purchasing specialist eco products, has ensured that no pesticides, insecticides or mistreatment of animals has contributed to the production of goods on offer.

The Spanish retail giant is also planning to launch El Corte Ingles Bio, its own organics label, over the next few months.

Products on offer will include fresh eggs, fish, breads and dairy, with a focus on sourcing from local producers.

The departments will also use FSC-certified paper bags, meaning that the wood used for them was sourced from a responsibly managed area.