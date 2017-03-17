EXCLUSIVE: Ciudadanos leader Albert Rivera offers ‘total support’ to British expats in Spain

ALBERT Rivera has told The Olive Press he offers his ‘total support’ to British expats living in Spain.

The Ciudadanos leader was speaking at a party rally in Teatro Las Lagunas in Mijas.

During his speech, Rivera took aim at corruption and overspending by previous political administrations.

But speaking exclusively to The Olive Press afterwards, Rivera backed Brits living here, with Brexit currently causing concern among Spain’s British expat community.

“I offer all my support to British people here in Spain,” he said.

“I know there are a lot of British people who wanted to carry on being in the EU, but it looks like it’s going to be confirmed soon the UK is going to start the process of exiting.

“I fully back the good relationship the Spanish and UK governments have, despite this decision.”

Rivera also praised the Costa Del Sol’s British community during his speech, highlighting the area’s multi-cultural mix.

At one point during his speech, Rivera brandished a newspaper article, which claimed local PP councillor Santiago Martin offered work to Podemos councillor Francisco Martínez in return for political support.

“You can’t have politicians buying work from other councillors. With Ciudadanos, this will never happen,” said Rivera.

Rivera compared the incident to ‘caciquismo‘, a corrupt nineteenth century political system.

The leader also praised the 32 Ciudadanos deputies in Spain’s national Congress, and attacked the overspending of past political regimes.

“There are airports that have been built without planes, trains without passengers, roads without cars,” he said.

“They have stolen €60 billion and we don’t want the Spanish people to pay the bill for their party.”

Rivera also proposed a ”Mediterranean corridor’ from Andalucia to Catalunya, and called for more funds to improve transport links along Spain’s coast.