Malaga golf legend Miguel Angel Jimenez gains silver in US Champions Tour

Charismatic Miguel Angel Jimenez, 53, was pipped to the post by American star Fred Couples in the US Champions Tour

MALAGA’S cigar-smoking golfer gained silver in a major international contest.

Charismatic Miguel Angel Jimenez, 53, was pipped to the post by American star Fred Couples in the US Champions Tour.

He beat Jimenez by three points, finishing -16.

Jimenez expressed his pride over his own performance, which included scoring 10 birdies and one eagle in the first two days of play.

“I played very well, very solid,” said Jimenez, who won the last of his 21 European Tour titles in 2014.

“I made a ton of good putts.

“I really like the Champions Tour.

“I still play some tournaments on the European Tour because I still feel I can play there, but playing here is something more relaxing for me.”