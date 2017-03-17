New gourmet market in Marbella to open tomorrow following €500,000 investment

MARBELLA’S new gourmet market will be open to the public from tomorrow.

Called Abastos & Viandas, the market on calle Ricardo Soriano boasts 14 different specialties.

They include Sushi, Iberian ham, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, meats, wines, preserves, cheeses and a gluten-free products.

The market will be open from Sunday to Thursdays between 12:00 and 00:00 and on Friday and Saturdays until one o’clock in the morning.

The project, led and promoted by entrepreneurs Francisco Gómez Palma and Begoña Castillo, has cost more than €500,000 and hopes to energize one of the main areas of Marbella centre.

There are three doors that give access to the market, from the Avenida Av. De Ricardo Soriano, from Padre Joaquín Belón Street and the opening to Calle Alonso de Bazán.

There is also a cafe that will serve breakfast.