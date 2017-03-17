Opinion: Justice finally served to notorious Spain conman Jose Luis Maseda

We have been writing about this rogue for nearly a decade, since it emerged he had swindled hundreds of expats out of their life savings

IT has been a long time coming, but some justice has finally been served on notorious conman Jose Luis Maseda.

We have been writing about this rogue for nearly a decade, since it emerged he had swindled hundreds of expats out of their life savings.

A smooth-talking confidence trickster he deserves everything he gets.

But what is also incredibly important is to highlight the way the banks behaved in this saga.

Whether they were merely negligent – or possibly showed collusion – the majority should have seen Maseda coming and put a stop to things far more rapidly.

How on earth they allowed a Spaniard to take out mortgages in the names of numerous English clients, often with the wrong age and with spelling mistakes in their names, beggars belief.

Surely they deserve punishment as well.