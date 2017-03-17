Spanish supermarket Mercadona cuts profits to invest over €1 billion in company

It's one of the country's biggest employers with 79,000 staff

SUPERMARKET giant Mercadona is set to sacrifice this year’s profits in order to invest over a billion euros in refurbishing stores and opening new ones.

It will be the company’s biggest capital expenditure in its nearly 40-year history, reducing profits to around €200 million, about a third of the 2016 figure.

The chain’s president Juan Roig Alfonso said: “In order to invest in Mercadona’s future, it has been decided to sacrifice profits in the short term.”

With a share of nearly a quarter of Spain’s food retail market and around 79,000 staff on its books, Mercadona is Spain’s biggest supermarket chain and one of the country’s biggest employers.