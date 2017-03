Guardia Civil are stepping up patrols against fruit thefts like these

HUELVA police are stepping up patrols in the agricultural region after five people were arrested in connection with 800 kilos-worth of stolen fruit.

They were stopped on the N432 in their vehicle which was found to be carrying 600 kg of mandarins and 200 kg of strawberries worth €1,100.

The fruit has been returned to its rightful owners while the Guardia Civil is planning to intensify patrols to put a stop to farm raiders in the fruit-growing region.