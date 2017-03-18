Malaga Council launches hunt for international construction investors

Officials have paid €75,000 to share a stand with Madrid at the Mipim property fair in Cannes, France, the biggest such event in the world.

15 Mar, 2017 @ 12:14
The former Repsol land in Malaga
MALAGA Council has launched an international hunt for investors for the province’s unfinished construction projects.

They hope to find investors for a wealth of public and privately-financed city projects, that have stalled due to the economic crisis.

Among the plans to be showcased at the March 14 to 17 fair include controversial plans for four skyscrapers on the former Repsol land and 1,000 luxury homes and a hotel in La Termica district.

All the projects have been chosen due to their strategic location or their overall value.

Last year, 90 countries attended the event, along with 5,300 investors.

