Establishing a strong support network is often hard when living in a foreign country, but this is exactly what was needed for them

A BRITISH couple’s eviction nightmare is a disturbing reminder how quickly the rug can be pulled out from under our feet.

Establishing a strong support network is often hard when living in a foreign country, but this is exactly what was needed for them.

The one ray of sunshine is the coming together of a community – and a Spanish Good Samaritan – who have donated dog food and even shelter to help them.

Let us hope they can get back on their feet quickly, ideally with official help too.