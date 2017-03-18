Wasps RFC to host children’s training camp in Sotogrande

Reigning Aviva Premiership champs Wasps RFC are coming to Sotogrande’s Club de Rugby del Estrecho for the first time to host an exclusive three day training boot camp for kids

ONE of Europe’s best rugby teams is to touch down on the Costa del Sol next month.

Reigning Aviva Premiership champs Wasps RFC are coming to Sotogrande’s Club de Rugby del Estrecho for the first time to host an exclusive three day training boot camp for kids.

Community development coach Ian Isham will head up a four strong team who will show youngsters key skills and tricks during the adrenaline-fuelled ‘rugby clinic’ at the Calle Altamira ground from April 14 to 16.

David Arias, president of the club, says he hopes that Wasps players will fly out to coach at a hoped for future event in summer.

“We have worked very had to be able to organise this,” he said.

“Our principal objective is to create a campus where everyone who attends can enjoy the experience of being trained by one of the most important academies in European rugby union.

“This event is to train and learn from them.

“In summer we intend to try bring players out on the back of it.”

Both members and non-members aged 10 to 18 can take part in the event, which costs €90 per place.

Places can be reserved by calling 6161 83694 or emailing [email protected]