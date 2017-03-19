Casares Finca Cortesin named best golf resort in Europe

The Finca Cortesin Hotel, Golf & Spa, in Casares, was declared Best Golf Resort in Europe by users of leadingcourses.com, which boasts the readership of 92% of European golfers

AN Andalucian golf resort and hotel has been declared the best in Europe.

Voted for by golfers and resort visitors, each venue was marked out of ten for the quality of its hotel and golf facilities.

Finca Cortesin scored an impressive average rating of 9.3 to take first place ahead of its nearest challenger Monte Rei, in the Algarve, as well as Costa Navarino and Terre Blanche.

Miguel Girbes, director of golf at Finca Cortesin, said: “To be named as Europe’s best golf resort is a great honour and reward for all the hard work that everyone has put in here to make Finca Cortesin one of the world’s best golfing experiences.”