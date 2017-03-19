China invested €1.7 billion in Spain last year alone

This included the €200 million purchase of RCD Espanyol

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 17 Mar, 2017 @ 13:33
1
SHARE

You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “China invested €1.7 billion in Spain last year alone”.

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

JOIN THE CONVERSATION...

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

  1. The numbers are not impressive and do not prove that China is going to invest more into Spanish quality companies.
    1.17 billion of the 1.7 billion investments last year was only ONE deal with Urbaser. Another 200 Million were spent ito Espagnol which is not a worthwhile investment but a hobby.

HAVE YOUR SAY...