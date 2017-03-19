Spanish rail operator Renfe fined millions for discriminating against other companies

It has been accused of treating Deutsche Bahn as a privileged client

NATIONAL rail operator Renfe has been fined over illicit pacts with other rail firms.

Watchdog CNMC said Renfe and Deutsche Bahn, a German train company also being fined, treated each other as privileged clients.

Renfe is accused of discriminating against other freight companies and harming the competition.

A CNMC spokesman said: “Through these alliances, these groups, which theoretically should be competing with each other, could maintain the almost unchanged status quo that existed before the liberalisation of the cargo train sector in Spain.”

Altogether both companies were fined €75.6 million. Deutsche Bahn was not available for comment.