LEAKED: EU will take UK to International Court if it does not pay €57 billion ‘divorce bill’
Only six people have seen the 'secret EU strategy', including Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker
Britain has a long history of dealing with tyrants and despots who seek to force the British into conditions they do not agree with, we are a stubborn nation, a virulent and active opponent to all forms of aggression shown against us, albeit that we appear docile and compliant until the British Lion is roused, but once roused, the Brits show a remarkable resilience to surrendering their country to other peoples desires.
Britain always plays by the rules…. until they no longer suit us, then we change the rules.
Germany has never invaded Britain, by force, though it could be said that they took us in marriage.
France did once in 1066, but even then it was Normans, not the French that managed to seize control.
If the EU do not want to see any Fiats/Mercedes/Audi’s/Peugeot’s or Citroen’s sold in the UK, they should stand their ground, we can just as easily drive Japanese or Korean cars, and those manufacturers who do trade with Britain, will benefit from those who are locked into the EU Federal agenda.
I warrant they will blink before we do, the French always surrender first, the Germans will fight to the bitter end, but the fact is they will lose more trade than we will, and as Kitchener said in WW1
“We will win, because we have more soldiers than they do” a sad statement where human lives were the beans being counted, but totally apt when referring to trade imbalances and finance.
It is not too difficult to understand…
Britain has a DEBT of 60 billion euro with the EU
They have to PAY it before leaving the union.
And it seems these british politicians does not understand that 50% of british exports go to the EU.
Replacing that market could take 4 or 5 decades.
Add to that the independence of Scotland, the reunification of Ireland, a massive debt, increasing inflation rate and the relocation of financial firms, banks, carmakers etc to the EU….
Brexit is a great thing no doubts