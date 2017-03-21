You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Partido Popular push to scrap Marbella and San Pedro ferias in new budget changes”.
You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Partido Popular push to scrap Marbella and San Pedro ferias in new budget changes”.
Angeles Munoz knows where it realy hurts. Take away the fiestas from the Spanish folks and you will have big problems.