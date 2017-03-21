Theresa May calls Donald Trump ‘gentleman’ as she becomes first UK PM to pose for American Vogue

21 Mar, 2017
Theresa May will soon trigger Article 50
THERESA MAY has insisted that Donald Trump was being a ‘gentleman’ when he held her hand during her last visit to the US.

May made the comment in an interview with fashion magazine American Vogue.

She is the first UK PM to pose for the publication.

“He was being a gentleman,” May said, “We were about to walk down a ramp, and he said it might be a bit awkward.

“I like to think we got on.”

The feature piece sees May pose for noted photographer Annie Leibovitz while answering questions on a range of issues.

On her comparison to Margaret Thatcher she says: “There can only ever be one Margaret Thatcher.

“I’m Theresa May. I do things my way.”

The shoot was organised by British editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, with some suggesting May’s choice of the US version of the magazine was designed to raise her profile in the states.
The 60-year-old Tory leader is pictured in an L.K.Bennet coat and dress sitting in front of a 17th century painting called ‘Master Frankland, Second Son to William Frankland’.
Another photo shows her in a long red coat and grey sweater, both from the exclusive Egg boutique, walking through a wintry landscape with husband Philip, who she praised as being ‘very supportive’ in her interview.
Read the full interview here: http://www.vogue.com/article/british-prime-minister-theresa-may-interview-brexit-political-views

 

