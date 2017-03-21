Theresa May calls Donald Trump ‘gentleman’ as she becomes first UK PM to pose for American Vogue

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 21 Mar, 2017 @ 14:28
1
SHARE

You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Theresa May calls Donald Trump ‘gentleman’ as she becomes first UK PM to pose for American Vogue”.

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

JOIN THE CONVERSATION...

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

  1. And then they say the UK is not the lapdog of the US…lol
    But even worse, it seems the unelected one is the personal bootlicker of agente naranja…lol x 1 million

HAVE YOUR SAY...