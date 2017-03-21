You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Theresa May calls Donald Trump ‘gentleman’ as she becomes first UK PM to pose for American Vogue”.
And then they say the UK is not the lapdog of the US…lol
But even worse, it seems the unelected one is the personal bootlicker of agente naranja…lol x 1 million