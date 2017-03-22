BREAKING: UK Parliament on lockdown following gunshots

LAST UPDATED: 22 Mar, 2017 @ 15:51
PARLIAMENT is on lockdown after gunshots were heard outside the Palace of Westminster.

Witnesses say they saw a man with a knife within the confines of the palace while journalist Quentin Letts has said he saw a ‘parliamentary security men shoot a man who had attacked a policeman’.

There are also unconfirmed reports of bodies on Westminster bridge after witnesses say a car drove through people before crashing into parliament gates.

Westminster tube and the surrounding area has been locked down.

More to follow….

 

