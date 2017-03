The government has promised to hold a referendum by the end of September

PRO-INDEPENDENCE Spanish lawmakers in Catalonia have approved a 2017 budget to fund a referendum to secede from Spain.

The budget guarantees funds for a vote on secession despite warnings that it would be unconstitutional.

Catalonia has aimed to become independent from Spain for years, despite it being against the country’s constitution.

The Catalan government has pledged to hold a referendum by the end of September.