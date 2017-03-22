Economic recovery in Spain failing to reach wage earners as poverty increases

Poverty has increased in the country despite its solid performance

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 22 Mar, 2017 @ 11:57
0
SHARE

You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Economic recovery in Spain failing to reach wage earners as poverty increases”.

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

BE THE FIRST TO COMMENT...

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

  1. Amazing that Spain can’t get out of this mess, after all it has had a decade nearly. Allowing Rajoy back as PM was a disaster for Spain – he has no solutions. The crisis ended in 2013, so they say, yet poverty rises. Is a rise in poverty not a crisis in itself?

HAVE YOUR SAY...