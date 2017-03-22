Spanish lawyers warn that human rights laws could scupper Theresa May’s plan for EU migrant cut-off date

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 22 Mar, 2017 @ 14:39
0
SHARE

You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Spanish lawyers warn that human rights laws could scupper Theresa May’s plan for EU migrant cut-off date”.

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

BE THE FIRST TO COMMENT...

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

  1. The European Convention on Human Rights cuts both ways, so British expats in Spain should be afforded the same rights in Spain. I also hear that May is already trying to extricate the UK from the ECJ.

HAVE YOUR SAY...