The pair have filmed in Malaga

COMEDY duo Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan are back with their hit show The Trip.

After touring the foodie delights of Italy and northern England, the pair, with a penchant for impressions, have filmed across Spain to check out its gastronomical hotspots.

The series will include a trip to Malaga, where we exclusively revealed last year that the comics had filmed in the Refectorium restaurant.

The series will be shown on Sky Atlantic and will begin on April 6.