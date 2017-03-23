‘My life has fallen apart’: Husband speaks after his Spanish wife killed in London terror attack

A HUSBAND whose wife was murdered in yesterday’s London terror attack has said his life has ‘fallen apart’.

The mother-of-two Aysha Frade, 43, was en route to pick up her daughters, eight and 11, after finishing work at a nearby language school.

She was hit by the attacker’s car and was thrown under a bus while her husband John was at work.

John’s cousin, also called John, said: “I can’t even put it into words how he’s feeling, his life’s completely fallen apart because of what’s happened. They’ve got young kids.”

He told the Standard: “When I heard I was just absolutely shocked. I’m still just feeling terrible, it’s a terrible thing to happen and you just don’t expect it to happen so close to home in this way.”

The unnamed man who committed the attack is believed to have been in his forties and was known to MI5.

He drove a 4×4 car through pedestrians on Westminster bridge before crashing them into the gates of Parliament.

From there he ran into the grounds and stabbed a policeman, who later died of his injuries.

Some 29 are injured while seven have ‘catastrophic injuires’.

Three people were killed in total.