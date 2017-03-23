You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “‘My life has fallen apart’: Husband speaks after his Spanish wife killed in London terror attack”.
Earth to Olive Press and Theresa May? Come in reality? Are you there? Stop the politically correct nonsense! Quote “She was hit by the attacker’s car”. Huh? No, she was run down and murdered, not by a car but by the driver inside who swore allegiance to ISIS and Islamic Jihad. The car didn’t kill her! Khalid Masood did! Also, as the news is not reporting this, there were two other known similar attacks in Belgium and Italy, which were fortunately prevented. Again, the “attackers” were not the cars, but the radical Muslims driving them!
The funny and pathetic thing is that for Farage, Johnson and the rest of these fanatics, the Spanish teacher and her Portuguese husband are the threats.
According to their poor criteria, they are the ones who should have been expelled from the UK, and not the British terrorist, of course.
